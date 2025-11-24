St. Johns County 2026 beach driving passes going on sale

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County pre-season annual beach driving passes go on sale Monday, Dec. 1.

St. Johns County resident passes are $50, non-resident passes are $100, and ADA-accessible passes are $40.

Pre-season annual passes will be available during normal business hours at the following locations through March 1, 2026:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s DuPont Center Office – 6658 US 1 South, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

Beginning March 2, 2026, annual and daily beach driving passes will only be available for purchase at:

St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

All beach toll booth locations:

Vilano Beach Ramp – Vilano Road, St. Augustine

Porpoise Point Ramp – Between 431 & 501 Porpoise Point Drive, St. Augustine

A Street Ramp – Between 1A & 2A ‘A’ Street, St. Augustine Beach

Ocean Trace Road Ramp – Between 1 & 2 Ocean Trace Road, St. Augustine Beach

Dondanville Road Ramp – Between 2 & 1 Dondanville Road, St. Augustine

Matanzas Avenue Ramp – Matanzas Avenue, St. Augustine

Mary Street Ramp – 5705 Gloria Ave, St. Augustine

Crescent Beach Ramp – Cubbage Road, St. Augustine

Residents must present a valid I.D. with a St. Johns County address or proof of property tax payments in St. Johns County to purchase a resident pass.

A disabled person parking permit or proof of qualification must be presented when requesting an ADA-accessible pass. Disabled military veterans are eligible for one free annual pass by showing their military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying their disabled status.

Vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2026. After this date, annual and daily beach passes will be available for purchase at toll booth locations. Purchases can be made with cash or credit card. If passes are lost or misplaced, a new pass must be purchased.

Passes are required for beach driving from March 1 through Sept. 30 each year.

For more information about beach driving passes, call St. Johns County Beach Services at 904-209-0331.

