St. Johns County Airport Authority faces lawsuit seeking damages of more than $50K

The St. Johns County Airport Authority is facing a lawsuit from Modern Aero, which accuses three former board members of conspiring to remove the company from the St. Augustine Airport.

The lawsuit, filed by Modern Aero, claims that former board members Reba Ludlow, Len Tucker, and Dennis Clarke conspired to end the company’s lease at the airport. The suit seeks damages of more than $50,000.

The lawsuit alleges that the former board members acted in retaliation because Jennifer Liotta, a current board member and owner of Modern Aero, voted against them.

None of the accused former board members agreed to comment on the record.

Action News Jax told you when Ludlow, Tucker, and Clarke were charged with violating Florida’s Sunshine Laws, leading to their resignations from the board.

We first told you back in February after the airport authority was dropped by its legal representation, Douglas Law Firm.

“Our firm has repeatedly advised of the consequences that could endanger the Airport Authority. Those warnings and legal advice have been ignored,” the firm wrote in a letter at the time.

At its meeting on March 10, the Airport Authority voted against launching an internal investigation into allegations of Sunshine Law violations.

The complaint was just filed. Action News Jax will continue to monitor the legal proceedings to see how the situation unfolds.

