St. Johns County approves updated, additional impact fees

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Commissioners approved an updated impact fee schedule and changes to the county impact fee ordinance on Tuesday.

According to the county’s website, “an impact fee is a one-time charge applied to new construction.” It’s meant to pay for capital projects needed because of the new development.

One of the changes being made is the addition of a conservation and open space impact fee.

“It will come from residential and hotels only. So any new development that comes in with that will be charged that, and then the county will take that money and use that to purchase conservation lands,” said Mike Roberson, Director of Growth Management for St. Johns County.

Roberson says another change includes the adoption of an affordable housing impact fee waiver for developers who commit to renting out property at a lower rate.

“They are going to get a discount,” said Roberson. “It is an incentive for them to develop here.”

Most people who spoke during the meeting’s public comment period approved of both of these changes.

“This new tool is likely to lead to some additional housing stock attainable at extremely low income levels,” said resident Victoria Pepper.

“Land conservation is one of the highest priorities for St. Johns County residents,” said Lisa Rinaman, St. Johns River Keeper.

The final major update is that all impact fees increased up to the 50% maximum as allowed by Florida statute. Phased implementation is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

