St. Johns County astronomy club hosting star gazing event. Register here

HASTINGS, Fla. — The Ancient City Astronomy Club is hosting an event called Night Under the Stars from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Johns County Equestrian Center, 8200 Smith Road, Hastings.

“We’ll be gazing into the Milky Way with the Ancient City Astronomy Club and learning more about the night sky,” a social media post from the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation states.

Click here to register for the event.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.