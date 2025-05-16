St. Johns County to auction off surplus cars, trailers, equipment

St. Augustine, FLA. — Attention bargain hunters - St. Johns County will host a live surplus auction on Saturday, May 17.

Vehicles, trailers, equipment, and more will be up for bid.

You can get a sneak peek on Friday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 2416 Dobbs Road in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Bidding will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Access to the auction is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for the public to access the County and purchase surplus vehicles and other items to maximize the usefulness of these items,” Jaime Locklear, Director of the Purchasing & Contracts Department, said in a news release. “The funds generated from the sale of these vehicles will go back into the County’s general fund.”

Terms and conditions of the auction can be found here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.