St. Johns County Beach Services announces seasonal beach driving pass requirements

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beachgoers who drive onto the sand will need a beach access pass beginning Monday, March 2.

From March 2 through September 30, anyone taking a vehicle onto the beach must purchase either a daily pass or an annual pass. The pass must be affixed to the bottom corner of the passenger-side windshield.

Toll attendants accept cash and card payments. All vehicles must stop at toll booths, where attendants will scan the barcode pass before drivers enter the beach.

Vehicle access is subject to beach conditions.

Toll booth locations

Toll booths are located at the following beach access points:

Vilano Beach

Porpoise Point (currently closed for a resiliency project)

A Street

Ocean Trace Road

Dondanville

Matanzas Avenue

Mary Street

Crescent Beach (Cubbage Road)

Where to purchase passes

Beach passes can be purchased at all toll booths, the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier gift shop, and the Beach Services Office.

The pier gift shop is located at 350 A1A Beach Blvd. in St. Augustine Beach. The Beach Services Office is located at 901 Pope Road in St. Augustine.

All sales are final, and no refunds will be issued.

