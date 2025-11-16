St. Johns County Beach Services sells record number of beach driving passes in 2025

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Beach Services sold a record number of beach driving passes during the 2025 season, marking the first time credit card payments were accepted at toll booths.

During the 2025 beach toll season, beach toll attendants scanned 186,599 vehicles at beach accesses, and 78,710 beach driving passes were sold at various County locations.

“We had a busy, successful year marked by several major improvements,” said Sara Perez, Beach Operations Manager. “For the first time, visitors can now pay with credit cards at all beach toll booths, and toll attendants started scanning passes to better track how many people drive onto the beach.”

Revenue from toll sales supports St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, and the Habitat Conservation Program.

In addition to the huge beach driving successes, Beach Services staff collected more than 62 tons of trash and issued over 950 event permits.

In celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, more than 300 cleanup bags were distributed, and volunteers helped remove more than 100 pounds of litter from local beaches.

The first ADA-accessible walkover was completed at Crescent Beach, featuring a Mobi-Mat viewing pad, and the 1st Street walkover was rebuilt to enhance accessibility for all visitors.

Additionally, a new skid steer was purchased to safely transport toll booths and improve operational efficiency.

