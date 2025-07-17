St. Johns County celebrates completion of new sand volleyball courts at Nocatee community park

St. Johns County, Fla — St. Johns County celebrated the addition of four new sand volleyball courts to Nocatee Community Park (707 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

District 4 Commissioner and Board of County Commissioners Chair Krista Joseph, District 1 Commissioner Christian Whitehurst, and District 5 Commissioner Ann Taylor attended the ceremony, along with various St. Johns County administrators and staff and several members of St. Johns Volleyball Club.

“You know, we could have a Misty May or Carrie Walsh out there, and that’s how we find out who in Nocatee can go out there and play,” Chair Joseph said.

“This started as grassroots, as residents coming out… and asking for a need that they felt was there in the community,” Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Kane said of the roughly $500,000 project. “What’s exciting to us as a department is… going beyond and adding new users to the parks and making this a great place for St. Johns County residents to live.”

Casey Van Rysdam, a District 5 member of the St. Johns County Recreation Advisory Board, recalled volleyball’s increasing popularity in the County over the past 30 years and the increased need for amenities to match that popularity.

“It was exciting for me to help bring these courts to the northern part of the County,” Van Rysdam said. “It’s a good day for volleyball; it’s a good day for St. Johns County.”

After the ribbon-cutting, the commissioners joined the volleyball players on the court for a few rounds

