St. Johns County celebrates completion of Summer Haven Revetment Project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Local leaders and residents gathered on July 25 to celebrate the completion of the Summer Haven Revetment Project.

The upgraded coastal wall, located along Old A1A, was built to protect the shoreline and nearby homes from storm damage.

The original revetment was built in the 1960s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After decades of use and damage from recent hurricanes, restoration became a priority.

The new rock revetment was designed with modern engineering standards. It strengthens a stretch of nearly 2,900 feet of coastline.

Commissioners Clay Murphy and Ann Taylor praised the project as a milestone in coastal resilience and infrastructure protection.

“This is the next step in protection and resiliency for St. Johns County,” Murphy said.

Greg Caldwell, the county’s Public Works director, said the project was delayed by multiple storms but ultimately built back stronger.

The $6 million project was largely funded through FEMA and the State of Florida, with St. Johns County covering just 12.5% of the cost.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting marked the project’s completion.

