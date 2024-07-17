St. Johns County celebrates renovation of Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park with ribbon-cutting ceremony

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is set to unveil the newly renovated Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, at 4:00 p.m. The event will take place at 2752 Anahma Drive, St. Augustine, and marks the completion of a $1.8 million renovation project aimed at enhancing the park’s amenities and accessibility.

In collaboration with Vilano Beach Main Street and the St. Johns Cultural Council, the county invites the community to join the celebration, which will feature live music both before and after the ceremony. The festivities will continue with a community celebration hosted by Vilano Beach Main Street, offering food and drinks to attendees.

The renovation of Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park brings a host of new features and improvements, including:

ADA-compliant northern walkover

Renovated restrooms

Covered performance stage with terraced seating

New outdoor showers

Changing stations

New climbing play structure and recreation features

Renovated south walkover

Additional ADA parking in the existing parking lot

The design of the project was managed by Matthews DCCM (formerly Matthews Design Group) and POND, with construction led by E.B. Morris General Contractors, Inc. The $1,814,400 budget was funded through Park Impact Fees and the Tree Bank Fund.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

Ryan Kane, Director of the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department

Henry Dean, District 5 Representative of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners

Linda LaCerva, President of Vilano Beach Main Street

This newly renovated park aims to provide a much-needed outdoor space for recreation and community building, enhancing the quality of life for St. Johns County residents and visitors.

