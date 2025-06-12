St. Johns County child hospitalized with severe head injury after e-scooter crash

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a child who fell off an electric scooter near Casa Sevilla Ave in St. Augustine.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury, said SJSO.

Action News Jax just reported another crash involving a teenager on an electric dirtbike on Tuesday, June 10.

This comes after St. Johns County proposed a law to limit the speeds of e-bikes and impose stricter safety requirements.

