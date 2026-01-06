St. Johns County Clerk’s Office launches new public records request portal

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office announces the launch of a new Public Records Request portal designed to make it easier for residents to submit and track public records requests online.

“Government transparency and accessibility is a cornerstone of our Office, and this system streamlines the submitting and tracking of all public record requests,” said Clerk and Comptroller Brandon J. Patty. “While the portal improves the customer experience, our Records Management division will process and action every request as received with the same commitment to accuracy and efficiency that residents expect.”

The new portal provides a centralized, user-friendly platform where individuals can submit public records requests and monitor their progress in real time. Upon submission, users receive a unique identifier number along with a security key, allowing them to check the status of their request at any time. Anonymous requesters can also securely access updates without creating an account.

Although residents are encouraged to use the new portal for the best and most efficient experience, the Clerk’s Office will continue to accept public records requests submitted in person, in writing, or via email.

To learn more about requesting public records, or to access the Public Records Request portal, visit here.

