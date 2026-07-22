St. Johns County Commission approves vote of no confidence for indicted colleagues

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Commission approved a vote of no confidence in Commissioners Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) and Christian Whitehurst (R-District 1) during its first meeting since the two members were criminally charged and accused of creating fake voter guides during the 2024 Primary.

The board also voted to formally request the Governor suspend Arnold and Whitehurst pending the outcome of their cases.

Arnold and Whitehurst voted against the motion.

The decision came after a lengthy board meeting, during which several members of the public called on the two commissioners to resign.

“When citizens lose confidence that elections are fair, that laws are enforced equally, and that government officials are acting ethically, trust in local government begins to disappear,” said St. Johns resident Kimberly Schwermer.

It also wasn’t lost on members of the public that Arnold and Whitehurst were not physically present, and instead called into the meeting via phone.

“You need to be above reproach to govern effectively, and you need to have the courage, if you think you can govern, to show up,” said St. Johns resident Jerry Price.

When asked why she chose not to attend, Arnold sent us a statement.

“The focus of today’s meeting needed to be the important work we are doing on behalf of St. Johns County citizens,” said Arnold. “I am actively participating in the meeting, listening to citizens and voting on every matter before us.”

Arnold declined to comment when we asked if she planned to attend any future meetings.

Whitehurst did not respond to either question.

So far, the Governor’s Office has not responded to our questions about removing or suspending the commissioners.

St. Johns County GOP Chair Denver Cook, who filed the initial criminal complaint over the fake voter guide, said he believes the Governor may be waiting to see how the commissioners plead.

“If they plead guilty, he could remove them. If they plead not guilty, then he could suspend them pending the outcome,” said Cook. ”Which I think would be, I believe, the appropriate thing for him to do, is to wait until there’s a response in the court by someone accused of these levels of crime.”

The two commissioners and three other local political operatives charged in the fake voter guide case are set to appear in court for their initial appearances on August 3rd.

Both Arnold and Whitehurst announced during Tuesday’s meeting they have no plans to resign on their own.

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