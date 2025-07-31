St. Johns County Commissioners and Admin Commemorate Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Reopening

Ponte Vedra, Fl — St. Johns County Commission Chair Krista Joseph, Commissioner and Vice Chair Clay Murphy, and Commissioners Sarah Arnold, Ann Taylor and Christian Whitehurst all joined County Administrator Joy Andrews onstage yesterday for the inaugural “load in” to commemorate the grand reopening of the renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

The event marks the completion of a transformative $12.9 million renovation. The venue will officially reopen to the public tomorrow, featuring GRAMMY award-winning bluegrass artist Dan Tyminski.

Elected officials, project contributors, and community supporters were included in the ceremony for an exclusive first look at the new venue. Jerry Wilson, President of the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and a founding member of the SJC Cultural Events Inc. Board of Directors, presided over the moment saying, “Today, we are loading in for the next era of the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall,” announced Wilson. “This is the manifestation of a local St. Johns County success story.”

14 months of renovations have culminated in a venue with upgrades to sound, lighting, artist amenities, seating, concessions, and infrastructure. The Concert Hall can how host 180 concerts annually. It’s expected to boost local hotel occupancy, dining, and retail economy by attracting regional tourism.

“The most important part of the Concert Hall is what it does for our quality of life,” said Commissioner Christian Whitehurst. “This elegant, sophisticated, and smart building that we now stand in today is going to be a venue for decades where loved ones come to share experiences. This is a true legacy project that will benefit St. John’s County for decades to come.”

Commissioner Sarah Arnold added, “Today we stand here together, marking a new era that will further enhance the quality of life in St. Johns County while growing the economic benefit derived from the tourism.”

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Grand Reopening Photo Courtesy: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (photo)

Photo Courtesy: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The project carries a community characteristic, employing local architects, contractors, tradespeople, and suppliers from start to finish.

“From the very beginning, this renovation was handled with a deep respect for the land and smart planning. Instead of tearing down and starting over, we looked at what was already here and found ways to make it even better,” said Commissioner Ann Taylor. “Let this project serve as a model for how we approach every corner of our County – with care, purpose and pride.”

The hall originally served as a Baptist Church when it was built in 1980. It was purchased by St. Johns County in 2006 where it underwent its first major renovation into a live music venue. In June 2022, Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall launched the “Elevate Campaign” to raise funds for a second-floor balcony which led to a full renovation.

While the building remains a St. Johns County property, it is operated by SJC Cultural Events, Inc. (SJCCE) through a public-private partnership established in October 2023. SJC Cultural Events, Inc. also operates The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and produces Sing Out Loud Festival and Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series.

The venue also serves as a community cornerstone, extending its reach through the Friends of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Music Therapy Program. Through the Florida State University Board Certified Music Therapists, the Music Therapy Pilot Program launched this month to provide evidence-based research on the benefits of music therapy among children between 5 and 8 years old in West Augustine.

Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJCCE closed the event with heartfelt thanks to teams of people who contributed to the renovation and added “I’m so proud to be a part of this project and I’m incredibly excited to show what this room is capable of.”

Tickets for the venue are available now.

