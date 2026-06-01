St. Johns County completes $524K improvements at Porpoise Point Vehicular Beach Access Ramp

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has completed approximately $524,000 in resiliency improvements at the Porpoise Point Vehicular Beach Access Ramp in Vilano Beach, upgrading flood mitigation infrastructure and beach access operations at a site that has historically required repeated storm response efforts.

The project, funded through a combination of state grant funding and Tourist Development Tax dollars, included a newly paved and striped ramp, an upgraded attendant booth and gate system, and the installation of a concrete-encapsulated seawall designed to reduce flooding impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.

Portions of the seawall are embedded beneath the ramp structure to help retain sand and minimize floodwater movement into the immediate community.

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Before the improvements, the access point transitioned directly from roadway to sand without a defined entry structure.

Major storm events frequently required Public Works crews to install temporary concrete barriers covered with sand to protect the ramp and limit flooding on nearby streets. Sand and water were often washed into the neighborhood and required heavy equipment for cleanup.

“This area has historically required significant maintenance and storm response efforts during major weather events,” said Sammy McKinnon, Public Works Road and Bridge Superintendent. “These improvements provide a much more durable long-term solution that will help protect the surrounding community while reducing the need for repeated temporary measures and post-storm cleanup.”

The Porpoise Point Vehicular Beach Access Ramp reopened to the public in April. It is located at the corner of Genoa Road and Porpoise Point Drive in Vilano Beach.

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