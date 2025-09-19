St. Johns County deputies searching for missing senior with dementia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

85-year-old Earl Storms was last seen near Fox Hollow Lane in St. Augustine South. SJSO said he was wearing brown work and pants and an off-white shirt.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304 .

