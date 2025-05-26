St. Johns County deputies searching for missing veteran with dementia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
According to officials, 77-year-old George Beidler was last seen at his home in the Walden Chase neighborhood in Ponte Vedra Monday morning.
SJSO says he is a veteran who has been diagnosed with dementia.
He is believed to be driving a red Ram 1500 truck with the license plate #NMA31. A Harley-Davidson sticker is on the back window.
Anyone with information on where Beidler may be is asked to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304.
