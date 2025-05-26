St. Johns County deputies searching for missing veteran with dementia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, 77-year-old George Beidler was last seen at his home in the Walden Chase neighborhood in Ponte Vedra Monday morning.

SJSO says he is a veteran who has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is believed to be driving a red Ram 1500 truck with the license plate #NMA31. A Harley-Davidson sticker is on the back window.

Anyone with information on where Beidler may be is asked to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]