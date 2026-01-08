St. Johns County deputy hospitalized after crash in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — A St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy remained in the hospital Thursday morning after crashing his vehicle. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 4 a.m. on County Road 13 South near Hub Bailey Road.

“The deputy sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and has been transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The identity of the deputy was not released.

