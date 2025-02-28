St. Johns County deputy under investigation after comment made on social media

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla —



The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of its own after a comment was made about homeless people on social media.

Corporal Greg Suchy is accused of leaving a comment saying “We need like a 3-day open season on the homeless. No bag limit,” underneath a video showing a man throwing a rock at a vehicle.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Officer Rob Hardwick spoke with Jacksonville Morning News about the comment saying “I hold my people accountable for their actions, there is a process in place since he is sworn, he is protected under the officer bill of rights so of course there is an internal affairs policy that we follow.”

Hardwick adds that the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office works hard on their homeless initiative.

“We got a lot of employees that have invested in this homelessness, of course, in St. Johns County, I think we’ve done a great job especially downtown with our partnership with the City of St. Augustine. So again we hold our people accountable for their actions.”

Hardwick states that they are conducting a thorough investigation and that he is committed to holding officers accountable.

“There’s that fine line too as well you know with the constitutional rights where you have the right to freedom of speech again on your off time but you’re a deputy sheriff in my agency and you’re held to a different standard.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group