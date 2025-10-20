St. Johns County encourages flood preparedness with downloadable Flood Smart Brochure

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is urging residents to prepare for potential flooding by downloading the Flood Smart Brochure, which provides essential information on flood risks and safety measures.

Flooding can occur rapidly and without warning, making it crucial for residents to stay informed and ready to protect their homes and health. The Flood Smart Brochure offers guidance on understanding flood risks, obtaining insurance, and implementing safety precautions.

The brochure is part of St. Johns County’s efforts to ensure residents are equipped with the knowledge needed to safeguard their property.

Residents are encouraged to download the brochure to better understand how to mitigate flood damage and ensure their safety during potential flooding scenarios.

To read more, click here for the brochure.

