St. Johns County Fire Rescue quickly contain garage fire; no injuries reported

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire on the 600 block of Branch Water Drive in St. Johns County at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Engine Company 2 arrived to find a three-car garage with heavy fire showing. Crews quickly deployed hose lines, made entry, and initiated a search of the home.

The fire was brought under control, and the search confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated before the arrival of the firefighters. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

