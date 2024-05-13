Local

Florida Highway Patrol says at least one dead in ‘major’ crash on Silverleaf Parkway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — According to fire rescue, at about 3 p.m. on Monday, a crash involving two vehicles happened on Silverleaf Parkway and Cherry Elm Drive. The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that crash to be fatal.

The department said in a Facebook alert that units are on scene of a two-vehicle “auto accident” with heavy damage.

“One patient in critical condition,” the department said. “Please use caution if traveling through the area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is released.

