St. Johns County has rescued 20K American flags; here’s a list of where you can retire worn flags

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has saved its 20,000th American flag from the trash through its American Flag Rescue Program, which began in 2019 to ensure proper flag retirement.
The program, initiated by Chris Benjamin of the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division, aims to provide a respectful way for the community to retire worn and old flags.
“The public’s response and support of the program has been tremendous,” Benjamin said.
According to a news release from the county, the milestone was reached at The Home Depot in St. Augustine, highlighting the program’s rapid growth and community support.
“Playing a role in the American Flag Rescue Program is deeply personal to us,” Hayley Weaver, Senior Manager of Military Relations at The Home Depot, said in the release.
The American Flag Rescue Program has expanded to over 35 drop-off locations throughout St. Johns County, including public libraries, county facilities, and Ace Hardware stores.
American Flag Drop Box Locations
Local Government
- City of St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
- St. Johns County Administration, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Johns County Utility Dept., 1205 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Johns County Public Works Dept., 2750 Industry Center Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Johns County Clerk of Courts, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Johns County Veteran Affairs, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Supervisor of Elections, 4455 Avenue A, Ste. 101, St. Augustine, FL 32095
Transfer Stations
- Tillman Ridge Transfer Station Scale House, 3005 Allen Nease Rd., Elkton, FL 32033
- Stratton Road Transfer Station Scale House, 250 North Stratton Rd., St. Augustine, FL 32095
St. Johns County Libraries
- Anastasia Island Branch Library, 124 Sea Grove Main St., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
- Bartram Trail Branch Library, 60 Davis Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove, FL 32259
- Hastings Branch Library, 6195 South Main St., Hastings, FL 32145
- Main Branch Library, 1950 North Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- Southeast Branch Library (Located at Tax Annex behind Library), 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086
Tax Collector Offices
- Main Office, 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Johns Office, 725 Flora Branch Rd., St. Johns, FL 32259
- Southeast Office, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086
- Ponte Vedra Beach Office, 151 Sawgrass Corners Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Ace Hardware
- Turner Ace Hardware, 150 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Turner Ace Hardware, 6205 SR-16, St. Augustine, FL 32092
- Hagan Ace Hardware – A1A, 3033 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080
- Hagan Ace Hardware – US 1, 3050 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086
- Cronin Ace Hardware – St. Johns, 2843 County Road 210, St. Johns, FL 32259
- Cronin Ace Hardware – US 1, 10870 US Highway 1 North, Site 116, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081
- Proctor Ace Hardware, 870 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Additional Locations
- Trout Creek Community Center, 6795 Collier Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32092
- TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse, 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- VFW Post 2391, 6184 US 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086
- Alpha Omega Thrift Store, 525 SR 16, #121, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Tractor Supply Company, 3345 U.S. 1, St. Augustine, FL 32086
- Cascades at World Golf Village, 529 Olympic Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32092
- Crevasse’s Simple Cremation, 1740 Tree Blvd. #117, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- John Paul II Catholic Church, 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081
- Staples, 1775 US 1127 Stone Mason Way, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- St. Vincent de Paul, 19 McMillan St., St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Home Depot, 1750 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32084
VFW Post 2391 in St. Augustine conducts the official decommission ceremonies, with retired veterans monitoring and maintaining collection sites.
The program saw significant growth, saving 20,000 flags in less than six years, following an initial milestone of 11,000 flags saved just a year prior.
Benjamin was inspired to start the program after witnessing flags discarded at a landfill, leading to a collaboration with the Solid Waste Division and WSOS radio station owner Kevin Geddings.
With numerous drop-off locations available, St. Johns County continues to foster community involvement in honoring the American flag, ensuring that “every day is Flag Day,” Benjamin said.
