St. Johns County to hold surplus auction in June

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is holding a public auction for its surplus goods on Saturday, June 20, at 2416 Dobbs Road in St. Augustine.

Anyone interested can check out the items up for grabs during a preview session on Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s also a chance to see everything before bidding starts on Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.

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The auction itself starts at 9 a.m.

Everything will be sold to the highest bidder, with no minimums or reserves.

The event is free and open to everyone.

For a full list of items and details on how to bid, head to Geauction.com.

St. Johns County holds surplus auctions once or twice a year, selling items approved by commissioners.

Money raised goes right back into the county’s general fund.

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