St. Johns County holding Juneteenth celebration, ribbon-cutting ceremony for Canright House

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Canright House St. Johns County is celebrating Juneteenth with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently relocated Canright House. (Action News Jax)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — To celebrate Juneteenth, St. Johns County is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocated Canright House.

The Canright House is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to stay in the 60s before it was vandalized by segregationists.

It was moved from its original Butler Beach site to Collier-Blocker-Puryear Park.

On June 19 at noon, the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is joining the West Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency and the St. Johns County Parks Foundation for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Refreshments will be provided after guest speakers and a dance by the St. Mary’s Praise Team.

