St. Johns County to host public meeting for Fire Station 22, Operation Center Project.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will host a public meeting to provide information regarding the upcoming Fire Station 22 project and the Sheriff’s Operation Center project.

The meeting is scheduled from 5-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 10 at the Silverlead Amenities Center.

The planned 20,000-square-foot facility will include 3.5-bay Fire Station 22 and opening offices for a regional Sheriff’s Operation Center.

The project is intended to begin in Spring 2025 with land clearing, and construction beginning later in Fall 2025.

The upcoming public meeting will be held as part of the County’s commitment to transparency and community trust, as outlined in the Strategic Plan.

St. Johns County Public Works and Fire Rescue staff will be available to answer questions and provide details about the project’s timeline, impacts, and future developments.

