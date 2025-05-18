St. Johns County is gearing up for the busy Memorial Day weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest beach weekends of the year. And St. Johns County is already preparing.

You can save yourself the headache of finding a parking space by using the county’s free beach shuttles.

Two shuttles will operate from May 24 to 26.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from St. Augustine Beach City Hall to the fishing pier parking lot.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will run from Cornerstone Park, located at 1047 A1A North, to the Mickler’s parking lot.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department and St. Johns County Marine Rescue lifeguards will be stationed along the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flags indicating water and surf conditions will be flying.

On-beach driving hours are between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. in designated areas.

