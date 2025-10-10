St. Johns County launches IMPACT program, advocating safe environment for children

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has launched IMPACT: Advocating for Children Today, Inc., a new initiative aimed at improving the lives of children and families by advocating for a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment.

A community workshop was held in August at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, hosted by Sarah Arnold, St. Johns County Commissioner, District 2. The event brought together presenters from various local organizations to discuss program priorities and funding opportunities.

“This is a collaborative, strategic union solely focused on the well-being of children and families within a community,” said Arnold. “We are a resource connector. We want to ground our work in current national, state, and local data on children and family well-being to ensure that priorities are relevant and impactful.”

The workshop featured presenters from St. Johns County Health and Human Services, Health Planning of Northeast Florida, local education non-profit INK!, St. Augustine Youth Services, and St. Johns County Behavioral Health Consortium.

IMPACT aims to address various aspects of children’s well-being, including behavioral health care, medical care, social-emotional development, educational needs, and safety.

Patti Greenough, co-chair of the Children’s Alliance Governance Workgroup, highlighted the success of the August event, noting the engagement of over 40 leaders committed to supporting IMPACT’s mission.

IMPACT secured its Florida non-profit 501(c)(3) status in 2019, and plans are underway to establish a board of directors and hire an executive director by 2026.

“IMPACT will raise the public dialogue on children’s health care needs, promote policies and funding that advance these needs, and convene a think tank of experts who work with children and their families,” said Schuyler Siefker, co-chair of the Children’s Alliance Governance Workgroup and CEO of St. Augustine Youth Services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]