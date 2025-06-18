St. Johns County launches temporary weekend shuttle to Vilano Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Council on Aging will temporarily operate a free shuttle service to Vilano Beach on weekends starting Saturday, June 21, and continuing through July 27.
The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing transportation between the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building in St. Augustine and the Sunshine Bus stop near the Vilano Beach Town Center Publix.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
This service aims to offer convenient access to the beach for residents and visitors, with the shuttle being ambulatory and ADA-compliant.
The shuttle service will operate on the following dates:
- June 21 and 22
- June 28 and 29
- July 4, 5, and 6
- July 12 and 13
- July 19 and 20
- July 26 and 27
The free shuttle service is expected to improve transportation options for beachgoers, particularly those with mobility challenges, during the busy summer season.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]