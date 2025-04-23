St. Johns County man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man claimed his prize of $1 million after playing the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

Williams Evans, 52, purchased the ticket from Publix, 5415 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast.

Williams chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000, a Florida Lottery news release states.

