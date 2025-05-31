St. Johns County mother sentenced to prison for 2018 house fire that killed son

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County woman accused of burning down her home in a 2018 fire that also killed her son has been sentenced to 3 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.

Michelle Taylor was charged with second-degree manslaughter and faced up to 13 years behind bars after her 11-year-old son died in the fire.

On October 18th, 2018, Michelle Taylor, her son David, and 18-year-old daughter Bailey were at their home on Lee Street in St. Augustine when their house caught on fire.

Taylor and her 18-year-old daughter made it out of the house safely, but her 11-year-old ran back into the home to save their family dog, according to the State Attorney’s Office. He died from smoke inhalation and severe burns.

Nearly three years later, in August 2021, Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony arson.

Investigators say she was trying to get insurance money from the house and later received a $90,000 check from her homeowner’s insurance company.

According to our previous reporting, fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal determined several areas inside the house tested positive for gasoline.

On April 2nd, 2025, Taylor entered a no-contest plea for second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the murder charge being dropped. The arson charges were dropped at the sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

During the hearing, the defense called upon seven witnesses, including Taylor’s husband, daughter, and mother.

Taylor herself took to the podium and delivered a very emotional testimony about how much she loved her son David.

“The day that he died, I died,” said Taylor.

The State Attorney’s Office called several witnesses as well.

Taylor will only have to serve two and a half months in Florida State Prison, as she already served 33 months in the St. Johns County Jail.

