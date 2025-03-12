St. Johns County moves forward to secure the Florida Museum of Black History

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After a vote by the Florida Senate Committee on Community Affairs on Tuesday, St. Johns County will move forward to secure the state’s first Black History Museum in West Augustine.

The Committee met to vote on Senate Bill 466, which was secured by a vote of 7-0.

Senate Bill 466 provides for the creation of the Florida Museum of Black History Board of Directors, as well as including a selection process for upcoming board members. This board will oversee the commission, construction, operation, and administration of the museum.

The upcoming board will work alongside the Museum of Black History, Inc, and the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners which will provide administrative support and staffing for reconstruction purposes.

The next step in the legislative process is for the bill to be heard before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government.

“I am beyond excited about the decision by the Community Affairs Committee,” said Commissioner Arnold, whose District 2 includes the West Augustine area. “It is another step forward on our journey to make the dream of the Florida Museum of Black History in St. Johns County a reality. I praise the community for traveling with us to Tallahassee to demonstrate their ongoing support for this project.”

