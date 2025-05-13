St. Johns County narrows search for next superintendent

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County School District superintendent finalists went before the school board on Tuesday for in-person interviews.

All four of the finalists are local, with experience working for either SJCSD or Duval County Public Schools.

The finalists are:

Scott Schneider, DCPS Chief of Schools

Dr. Brennan Asplen, SJCSD Deputy Superintendent of Operations, former Sarasota County Superintendent

Dr. Marianne Simon, DCPS Elementary Region Superintendent

Dr. Kyle Dresback, SJCSD Regional Superintendent for Secondary and Alternative Schools

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

St. Johns County School District published the applications, written responses, and video responses from each of the finalists.

You can access those here: https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/supt-search/finalists/

The county expects to have a superintendent named by May 20.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.