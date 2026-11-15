St. Johns County Public Library brings back its ‘Food for Fines’ program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Public Library locations are bringing back Food for Fines, a program that lets patrons donate food to reduce overdue fines.

From Nov. 16 through Dec. 19, patrons who donate an unexpired, nonperishable food item will receive $2 toward eligible overdue fines for each item donated.

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All donated food will benefit the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Food Pantry.

“Since we first launched Food for Fines in 2009, the community has gotten behind the program, showing incredible support for their neighbors year after year,” said Debra Rhodes Gibson, Director of the county’s library system. “Each donation helps local families experiencing food insecurity, and for that, we are thankful to our library patrons who continue to make Food for Fines possible.”

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Fees for lost or damaged library materials are not eligible for reduction. Residents without overdue fines are also encouraged to donate.

To donate, visit the county’s website.

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