St. Johns County raises minimum age to drive golf carts

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County parents will need to start holding on tighter to the golf cart keys. This week, commissioners approved an ordinance to change the county’s minimum golf cart driving age from 14 to 18, or younger with a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

The county’s ordinance says anyone 18 or older has to have a valid ID when driving a golf cart on county roads and sidewalks. County officials say the changes put the county’s rules in lockstep with Florida Statute 316.212, which holds the same age requirements.

It’s a move Nocatee neighbors like Lucille Killgore think will make the streets safer for drivers.

“It should be prohibited for these teenagers to drive around,” Killgore says.

For others like Tom Meighan, it’s about having drivers safe enough for the streets.

“There are some that are good and some that are bad, the bad ones ruin it for the good ones,” says Meighan.

Brandon Harrison, the store manager of Ponte Vedra Golf Carts in the Nocatee Town Center, says everyone can be more careful.

“It’s not a toy, even though they can be very fun,” Harrison says, “it’s a 1000 pound vehicle that can move pretty fast.”

One piece of the county’s new ordinance slows things down, putting a 15 mph speed limit for golf carts on the sidewalk. But since not all golf carts come with a speedometer, there’s no clear way for drivers to know their speeds on the sidewalk.

Harrison says golf cart owners can get them installed for anywhere between $100-700, depending on other possible accessories that come with it, like speakers.

If you don’t want to get a speedometer installed, Harrison recommends downloading a speedometer app on your phone, many of which are free in your app store.

Action News Jax reached out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to ask how the new changes will be enforced. We’re still waiting to hear back, but violations for state law currently charge up to $500 or more, depending on where it happens.

