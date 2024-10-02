St. Johns County residents have until October 7th to register to vote in the 2024 General Election

The deadline for St. Johns County residents to register to vote in the upcoming general election is approaching quickly, with October 7 being the final day to register.

To accommodate residents, the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Office in St. Augustine will offer extended hours on Saturday, October 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at their location at 44455 Avenue A, Suite 101.

Residents can also register online at www.registertovoteflorida.gov or visit various local spots, including public libraries, Tax Collector’s Offices, and the Supervisor of Elections Office during regular business hours.

To ensure everything is up to date before election day, officials encourage voters to visit www.votesjc.gov and check their status using the “My Voter Status” tool. This site allows residents to update records, view sample ballots, and request vote-by-mail ballots. It’s recommended to update addresses ahead of time to confirm the correct polling locations.

For more information or assistance, residents can call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238.

