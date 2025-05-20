St. Johns County School Board hires new superintendent

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board hired its next superintendent at its meeting Tuesday morning. With a unanimous vote, the board chose Brennan Asplen, the current deputy superintendent of operations for the school district.

The new superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1.

