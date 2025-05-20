Local

St. Johns County School Board hires new superintendent

Dr. Brennan Asplen Dr. Brennan Asplen was selected Tuesday, May 20, 2025 as the next superintendent of St. Johns County schools.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board hired its next superintendent at its meeting Tuesday morning. With a unanimous vote, the board chose Brennan Asplen, the current deputy superintendent of operations for the school district.

The new superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1.

