St. Johns County School District discussing names, mascots for new schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People will be able to share their ideas for what two new schools in St. Johns County should be named and what their mascots should be.

The meetings are happening online at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Action News Jax told you the St. Johns County School District is building a school in Silverleaf and another in the Nocatee area.

No final decisions will be made at the Thursday meetings, as the district is still gathering community input.

The login information for the meetings is below:

School QQ (Silverleaf):

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/21565125165145?p=WVXyGGIB1SQtZ9VONj

Meeting ID: 215 651 251 651 45

Passcode: 6Hd2Rp6Q

Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 904-420-0831,,374330967# United States, Jacksonville

Phone conference ID: 374 330 967#

School RR (Nocatee):

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25712230618796?p=sj3kHQu0E6SIoMVGJT

Meeting ID: 257 122 306 187 96

Passcode: kY7er6xE

Dial in by phone +1 904-420-0831,,284711177# United States, Jacksonville

Phone conference ID: 284 711 177#

