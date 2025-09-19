St. Johns County schools to host town halls with the Superintendent

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District is hosting a series of town halls with Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen.

They’re designed to give parents the opportunity to learn more about the district and ask any questions they may have.

The community town hall series is open to the public.

They will be held at 6 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, September 22 - Pedro Menendez High School

Tuesday, September 23 - Ponte Vedra High School

Wednesday, September 24 - Tocoi Creek High School

