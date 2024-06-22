St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its new K9: Tonic.

Tonic is a 2-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever trained to detect explosives.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was born in Bulgaria.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When he’s not detecting explosives, he likes to go on walks, get brushed, and take naps in the patrol car.

Deputy Stephanie Stuart describes Tonic as a big teddy bear who loves his job.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.