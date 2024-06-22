Local

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

K9 Tonic Tomic is SJSO's new explosive detection dog. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its new K9: Tonic.

Tonic is a 2-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever trained to detect explosives.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was born in Bulgaria.

When he’s not detecting explosives, he likes to go on walks, get brushed, and take naps in the patrol car.

Deputy Stephanie Stuart describes Tonic as a big teddy bear who loves his job.

