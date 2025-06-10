St. Johns County teen hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing electric dirt bike

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a crash Monday involving a teen riding an electric dirt bike and a vehicle. The crash occurred on Nocatee Village and Park Lake drives.

The juvenile riding the electric dirt bike failed to stop for the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The teen was flown by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Read: St. Johns County releases stricter version of proposed e-bike safety law

Electric dirt bike crash St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said a teenager riding an electric dirt bike failed to stop for a vehicle and was hit at Nocatee Village and Park Lake drives. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

