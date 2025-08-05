St. Johns County transparency page will show status of projects being worked on

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new transparency page on St. Johns County’s website explains projects, its budget, the locations, and offers photos and videos of the work being done.

The county said it would update the page as projects advance.

To see the website, click here.

