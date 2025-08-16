St. Johns County unemployment climbs to 4.1%, highest since 2020

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in July 2025, marking the highest level since September 2020, according to data from Florida Commerce.

The county’s job market shows signs of weakening, with 6,458 residents now unemployed, up from 6,235 in June.

“Despite 1,153 more residents finding work in the past month, hundreds more are standing in the unemployment line,” said Greg Blosé, CEO of regional analytics and marketing firm, Nexus 360.

Year-over-year, St. Johns County has seen a decrease of 12 employed residents, while the number of unemployed residents has increased by 701.

The unemployment trend is not isolated to St. Johns County, as neighboring Duval, Clay, and Flagler counties have also experienced rising unemployment rates in recent months.

The total labor force in St. Johns County is reported at 158,291 residents.

