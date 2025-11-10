St. Johns County venues launch food drives to help local pantries

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Local food pantries are running low, and two big venues are stepping up to help.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will both host “Rock the Pantries” food drives on Friday, November 14.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can drop off nonperishable food at either location’s box office entrance.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations, which will go to groups like Epic-Cure, Pie in the Sky Community Alliance, and St. Francis House.

“We’re seeing more than a 100% increase in attendance from people in need,” Sunny Mulford of Epic-Cure said.

St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold says every donation helps, big or small.

“The Rock the Pantries food drive is a great example of how we can come together to support our neighbors,” she said.

For more details, visit theamp.com or pvconcerthall.com.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.