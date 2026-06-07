St. Johns County volunteers remove 651 pounds of trash during annual Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 90 volunteers collected 651 pounds of trash from St. Johns County beaches May 16 during the 23rd Annual Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup, an event timed to coincide with sea turtle nesting season along Florida’s northeast coast.

The cleanup, hosted by the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division, is part of the county’s Get Hooked anti-litter initiative.

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“What started 23 years ago as an effort to involve the public in protecting nesting sea turtles has grown into a community tradition that people look forward to every year,” said Christopher Benjamin, recycling coordinator with the Solid Waste Division.

He noted that the turtles’ instinct to return to their birth beaches, sometimes after traveling thousands of miles, makes clean coastal habitat especially critical.

“These turtles travel incredible distances throughout their lives, yet they always find their way back. By keeping our beaches clean, volunteers help protect that habitat for future generations,” Benjamin said.

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The St. Johns County Office of Public Affairs produced a video documenting this year’s cleanup and its connection to sea turtle conservation. Residents interested in future volunteer opportunities can visit the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division website.

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