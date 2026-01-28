St. Johns County woman accused of going on a shopping spree with a fraudulent credit card

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County woman is facing felony fraud charges after deputies say she used someone else’s personal information to open a credit card and rack up more than $1,000 in unauthorized purchases.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO), Pamela Sue Ross, 53, was arrested at her home in early January.

Investigators say Ross opened a Discover credit card in August 2024, using another person’s identity without their consent.

She then allegedly used the card for 21 purchases over seven months, including at local shops like Publix, Target, Starbucks, and The Loop restaurant in Nocatee.

Detectives tracked several of the purchases to Ross, including a $115 payment to JEA for her own utility bill and multiple transactions made at businesses near her home and places she was seen driving her car.

Security footage and transaction records helped tie the activity to Ross, SJSO said.

When questioned by deputies, Ross refused to answer questions about the case.

She was booked into the St. Johns County Jail and is facing charges for fraudulent use of personal identification, making a false statement about her financial condition, and illegally using a credit card.

