City of St. Augustine’s Grant Program funds community projects, hits budget limit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) has funded several community enrichment initiatives, exhausting its annual budget for the fiscal year.

The NGP, which provides up to $3000 in funding for small-scale neighborhood improvement projects, will open its next application period on October 1, 2025.

This program is designed to empower local non-profit groups to enhance their communities with the support of City staff’s technical assistance.

Several non-profit organizations have benefited from the NGP funds, including the St. Augustine Ravenswood Neighborhood Association, Lincolnville Community Garden, and the Uptown Business District.

These organizations have undertaken various community improvement initiatives that align with the program’s goals.

The NGP funds are awarded based on applications reviewed by the Neighborhood Grants Program Award Committee (NGPAC), which ensures that projects meet minimum guidelines and requirements.

Although the specific criteria for approval are not detailed, the program aims to support projects that enrich and enhance local neighborhoods.

With the current budget exhausted, the NGP will resume accepting applications in the next fiscal year.

