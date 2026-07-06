Construction begins on seawall around historic St. Augustine Fort Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The National Park Service announced that Florida Department of Transportation began seawall improvements Monday at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument in an attempt to protect the monument against storm damage.

“It’s the oldest city in the United States so they need to protect it,” Shania Howard of Hastings said.

Planning for the seawall project has been underway for more than two years, the NPS said.

The work will include new, raised seawalls to the north and south of the fort itself, with the significant center seawall directly east of the Castillo receiving important historic preservation treatments, retaining its historic character – a charm that has a multi generational pull.

“This year was the first year we were able to tour the inside of the fort so we really enjoy coming here,” mom Tiffany Rhodes from Okeechobee said.

RELATED: Construction begins to rehabilitate seawalls at Castillo de San Marcos

“I really like all of the cool stuff in it from all the history,” Rhodes’ 10-year-old daughter Genevieve said.

History: The handiwork of the Spanish, the bastion system work of military architecture was built to defend Spain’s St Augustine Settlement from the British in the 17th century.

Today, in the 21st, it needs protection from a new kind of enemy: the water. With that in mind, teacher Maria A. Manoche from Romania said historical preservation is critical.

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“With all the steps from 1700s to this moment, we need people to have the knowledge of what’s going on,” Manoche said.

Officials at The National Monument say they consulted engineers, architects, and resource specialists for this undertaking — and opened it up for public comment. So far, the public seems to be on board.

“I really think it’s awesome, it’s beautiful,” Tricia Holcomb, a tourist from Knoxville, Tenn., said.

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NPS said access to the fort will be maintained throughout the construction project. Some sections of the grounds will be closed to ensure public safety.

The project is expected to take 18 months, placing completion at around January 2028.

Action News Jax told you last month about the Downtown seawall project in St. Augustine. It is focused on protecting the A1A area from King Tides as well as making the area safer for pedestrians and preserving its historic look.

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