Queensrÿche bringing ‘Volume and Vengeance’ tour to Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Queensrÿche will perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on November 28, 2025, as part of their Volume and Vengeance tour, with special guest Accept.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m. through AXS and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, which is open daily from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Queensrÿche first gained international recognition in 1982 with their self-titled EP, quickly becoming one of the most respected bands of the 80s.

Their 1988 album, Operation: Mindcrime, became one of the top 10 best-selling concept records of all time, solidifying their status in rock history.

The band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has toured with rock giants like Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Def Leppard.

Queensrÿche continues to deliver high-octane live shows, combining the energy of a new band with the experience of seasoned performers.

With a legacy of groundbreaking albums and sold-out tours, Queensrÿche’s upcoming performance promises to be a memorable event for fans.

