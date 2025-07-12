Reel in the fun: ‘Kids Fishing Tournament’ set for July 13 at Vilano Pier

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2025 Reel in the Fun – Kids Fishing Tournament on Sunday, July 13, at the Vilano Fishing Pier in St. Augustine.

Children aged 4 to 12 are invited to compete for prizes based on the weight of the fish they catch.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tournament is part of the annual Parks and Recreation Month celebration and will take place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Participants must check in at 8 a.m., with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 11 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 11:15 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is catch-and-release only, adhering to the fishing rules set by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission:

Adult supervision is required for all participants.

Contestants are responsible for providing all necessary supplies for the tournament.

Adults may assist with baiting hooks, netting fish, removing fishhooks, and untangling lines.

Only one fishing pole is allowed in the water at a time, although contestants can have a backup ready.

Fishing is restricted to the pier, and only live or dead bait is permitted; artificial lures are not allowed.

If participants need assistance during the tournament, they can raise their hand for help from staff members.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish by weight in each age category, with length used as a tiebreaker if necessary. Participants also have the chance to enter a drawing for a prize basket after July.

For more information, residents are encouraged to call the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop at 904-209-0326.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.